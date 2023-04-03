The news comes as the HBCU has announced a $60-million fundraising plan, the largest financial campaign in the school’s history. Funds would help construct a building for the veterinary school and upgrade already existing facilities such as the farm.

UMES already has a pre-veterinary program, from which five to seven students graduate each year.

“I want to specialize in livestock and large animals, and that’s what the (vet) school hopes to bring,” Olivia Ludolph, a junior pre-vet student, told the news outlet, adding that she is ready to delay her studies to attend the graduate program if necessary. “I just want to be a part of something special.”