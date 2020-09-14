The USDA statement did not give a racial breakdown of the farmers approved through the program but noted that recipients of the payments live in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., and several U.S. territories. The Associated Press reported that most of the money was paid to farmers in Alabama and Mississippi. DFAP was created after several plaintiffs sued the USDA for discriminating against Black farmers. A program to provide loan forgiveness to Black farmers was passed by Congress in 2021 but paused when white farmers sued to block it, leading Congress to take measures with broader eligibility, such as DFAP.

“While this financial assistance is not compensation for anyone’s losses or pain endured, it is an acknowledgement,” Vilsack said of the payments. John Boyd Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association and one of the plaintiffs behind the original lawsuit, described the payments as “like putting a bandage on somebody that needs open-heart surgery.” Boyd is still pursuing his lawsuit.

With a decades-long history of racial discrimination against Black farmers, the United States has a long way to go to make amends for its biased policies. The payments issued through this latest program will make a dent in the enduring racial disparities of farming and will hopefully inform future efforts as well.