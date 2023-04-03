Usher has reached the apex of yet another chapter in his illustrious career with his recent Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance and his upcoming Past Present Future Tour.
The Atlanta legend dropped his ninth album, Coming Home, on Feb. 9.
Coalescing all the genres that have made him such a reputable global icon, Coming Home is a seasoned display of all the ingredients that make him so compelling.
Teaming up with a top-tier ensemble of producers — The-Dream, Bryan-Michael Cox, Tricky Stewart, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, D’Mile, Pheelz and others, Coming Home is a collection of sleek, avant-garde bops that push Usher into the latest iteration of his legacy.
There is a track on this record for a multitude of vibes. For the turn-up, there are up-tempo tracks like “Bop,” “Stone Kold Freak,” “I Love U” and “On the Side.” For a more serene feel, there are tracks like “Room in a Room,” “Risk It All” and “Coming Home.”
The record’s fleet of instrumentation, alongside its lyrical package, feels lush, opulent and truly sublime. Overall, the project represents the evolution of his sound since his last release, Hard II Love, which dropped in September 2016.
Some of the premier tracks on his record include “Good Good” (featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage), “A-Town Girl” (featuring Latto), “Stone Kold Freak,” “Big” and “I Am the Party.”
When it comes to lyrics, many of the tracks are relatable and rooted in real-life scenarios. Whether Usher’s chatting about the concept of falling in love with his side chick on “On the Side,” talking about the sacrificial nature of true love on “Risk It All,” or precisely distilling the essence of what it means to be an “A-Town Girl,” Usher strives for all of his verbal expressions to hit home.
Usher’s Past Present and Future Tour will start Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C., with stops across the country in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta, among others. The North American leg of the tour ends in Chicago on Oct. 28-29.