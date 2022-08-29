Usher and H.E.R. have released their music video for “Risk It All,” their highly anticipated contribution to The Color Purple soundtrack.

The Dave Meyers-directed video begins with the singers standing back to back on a rotating platform in a blacked-out room. Next, Usher shows off his famous six-pack while donning a pair of black boxer briefs. H.E.R. shines in a satin black corset and matching shorts with her signature wavy tresses flowing down her back.

The piano-heavy ballad starts with the two crooners harmonizing before Usher enters the first verse: “Like a condition, like a religion/ So easily mistreated, scary decision/ Sometimes it’s Hell and sometimes it’s Heaven.”

The two come back together in unison on the song’s bridge: “I don’t mind/ Feelin’ like I’m bound to fall / Close my eyes / Baby, I would risk it all.”

The dancers’ fluid movements in the video emphasize the song’s simplistic but meaningful lyrics. The performers wear similar outfits to the two Grammy winners while showcasing a contemporary dance style complimenting the striped-down aesthetics of the video. Tessandra Chavez is credited as the choreographer for the visuals.

The single will also be included on Usher’s new album, Coming Home, out Feb. 9, 2024, which will coincide with his Super Bowl halftime show performance.