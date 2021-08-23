Usher’s son, Naivyd, has caught the attention of fans after a TikTok video showcased his singing abilities. The 15-year-old shares his love of music and singing with his father and has assisted even the Atlanta R&B legend with his Vegas residency and Super Bowl set lists.

In the viral clip, Naivyd challenged actor and singer Nathan Davis Jr. to a sing-off. The two sang it out in a hotel lobby in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

The “Runaways” actor began the performance with Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” (Pretty Young Thing).” While smiling during the performance, Naviyd contemplated the perfect song choice to take the win in the challenge.

“You your daddy, son,” an off-camera supporter said.

Davis edited a snippet from Alicia Keys’s halftime show into the film where she accidentally missed a note while starting her rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You.” Naivyd expressed concern about his changing voice.

“I’m not trying to crack at the start,” he explained as he stalled to think of a song.

Naivyd sang Keyshia Cole’s fan-favorite track, “Love,” in a falsetto. Davis teased a short clip of Usher viewing the replay of their sing-off, but the second part, which would show who was proclaimed champion, has not yet been released.

“Ya’ll both killed it forreal,” Usher commented on TikTok.

Before his incredible Super Bowl performance, Usher told Today with Hoda and Jenna that Naviyd had many ideas for his set selection.

“The greatest list I received is actually from my son, Naviyd,” Usher said. “He is my musical director. He has given me a curation of how much time in addition to the songs.”

Usher shares Naivyd and son Usher V with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Their two-year marriage ended in divorce in 2009. In 2015, he wed Grace Miguel, his manager; by 2018, they had split up.

Usher married Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea in Clark County, Nevada, only a few days before the singer’s Super Bowl halftime concert in Las Vegas. Several sources verified that the pair were married that weekend, four days later.