“One way that I really try to keep her positive is with affirmations. Of course, we pray and things, but I think a lot of the time when you’re traveling throughout the day, you’re talking to yourself, you’re in your own head, and you talk to yourself the most,” Monét said. “More than I talk to her, she’s talking to herself more than anybody, so positive affirmations are really helpful for us so that her inner voice is saying positive things. That’s the best way I know to keep her safe in moments where I’m not right next to her to reaffirm her greatness. And as she grows, that’ll be in her subconscious like, ‘OK, I know how I need to be speaking to myself and who got me here.'”