Victoria Monét is officially a Grammy award-winning singer. After raking up a whopping seven nominations at this year’s ceremony, the “On My Mama” vocalist went home with three golden gramophones, including one for best new artist. During her speech for the latter, she opened up about her 15-year career and how it led her to the Grammy stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monét, who was presented the award by last year’s recipient, Samara Joy, thanked “the champagne service tonight.”

“That’s my first thank you,” she said playfully.

She then moved on to other thank yous.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy voting members. This is because of you guys,” she said. “You guys pressed that button. You were in your emails. Thank you so much.”

Monét started to get emotional when thanking her single mother for “raising this really bad girl. Thank you so much.”

While holding back tears, the singer shared an aspirational message to viewers.

“I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example.”

Later, she explained that she’s been working towards this moment for 15 years, and compared herself and her career to a growing plant.

“I moved to L.A. in 2009 and I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil,” the singer said. “And you can look at it as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. And my roots have been growing underneath the ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today I’m sprouting finally above ground.”

The crowd roared. Monét was up against Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and The War and Treaty for the award. Monét also won best R&B album and best-engineered album, non-classical for Jaguar II.

Watch her acceptance speech below: