Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition to introduce the BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant, which supports emerging artists.
The BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant will provide $5,000 to an emerging Black artist, aiming to support their economic empowerment. Additionally, it will offer a range of mentorship opportunities and career guidance directly from Monét. This initiative aligns with BMAC’s continuous efforts to foster access, equity and opportunities for upcoming Black artists and industry professionals.
BMAC Co-Founder, President and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers expressed his gratitude for the partnership with the “On My Mama” singer and stressed the importance of supporting a talented young Black artist within the music industry.
“We are honored to partner with Victoria Monét to uplift a young and deserving Black artist and help further their dreams within the music industry,” Stiggers said in a news release statement. “Her story is one of resilience and perseverance and it is in that spirit we will continue to pay it forward. BMAC’s mission is to create a more equal playing field by breaking down barriers to entry for our community. Our BMAC Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Music Maker Dinner is a perfect room to celebrate this initiative.”
BMAC Co-Founder Caron Veazey shared similar sentiments about creating opportunities for women in music.
“Supporting the next generation of women is crucial as we work towards furthering equality across the board in the music industry,” Veazey stated in a news release. “Partnering with an iconic artist and role model like Victoria Monét through the Music Maker Grant will help us to impact a future star by setting them up on a path to success. We are looking forward to receiving the submissions and uncovering a deserving artist!”
The BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant will be added to BMAC’s collection of well-regarded grants and programs designed to empower emerging Black artists and music industry professionals. These include initiatives such as The Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Music Maker Grant, BMAC Ernie Paniccioli Music Photojournalism Grant & Celebration Event and BMAC x Audiomack Paid Music Internship for HBCU Students.
BMAC will host a nationwide search for the recipient and officially announce the grant with Monét and BMAC at BMAC’s GRAMMY Week Music Maker Dinner, hosted by music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The BMAC is dedicated to advancing the principles of the Black Lives Matter movement within the music industry and beyond. Its goal is to achieve racial justice within music labels, publishers, agencies, distributors, digital service providers and society.