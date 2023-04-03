The BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant will provide $5,000 to an emerging Black artist, aiming to support their economic empowerment. Additionally, it will offer a range of mentorship opportunities and career guidance directly from Monét. This initiative aligns with BMAC’s continuous efforts to foster access, equity and opportunities for upcoming Black artists and industry professionals.

BMAC Co-Founder, President and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers expressed his gratitude for the partnership with the “On My Mama” singer and stressed the importance of supporting a talented young Black artist within the music industry.