Viola Davis went to social media on Saturday to share a sweet tribute to her soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter Genesis on her birthday.

“Me and my soon to be 14 yr old. Love her soooo much,” the EGOT winner wrote on Instagram ahead of her birthday on July 10.

“Genesis. So grown up. So beautiful!” ABC journalist Deborah Roberts commented on the post.

“Wow!!! But…she was JUST little!!” actress Tracie Thoms chimed in.