Viola Davis went to social media on Saturday to share a sweet tribute to her soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter Genesis on her birthday.
“Me and my soon to be 14 yr old. Love her soooo much,” the EGOT winner wrote on Instagram ahead of her birthday on July 10.
“Genesis. So grown up. So beautiful!” ABC journalist Deborah Roberts commented on the post.
“Wow!!! But…she was JUST little!!” actress Tracie Thoms chimed in.
Davis, who is 58 years young, has always raved about daughter Genesis, as evidenced by a recent interview she did with People.
“What I tell my daughter right now is, ‘Genesis, you are the love of your life,'”Davis told People. “You have to start right now to have a radical love affair with yourself, to be in touch with your inner voice, what you like, what you don’t like, what’s crossing the boundaries, and you honor that. And through that, that is the seed where everything grows.”
Davis also spoke about the challenges she faced growing up and how she intends to make things different for her daughter.
“No one ever told me that I was the love of my life,” the How To Get Away With Murder star said. “I just counted myself out. If I have to be small in order to build up a relationship, I’ll make myself small. If I have to sacrifice my needs for others — that’s a big one for women, we are considered stronger when we sacrifice our needs. I said, ‘Genesis, no, do not do that. You are the love of your life, you and you alone.'”
Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, welcomed Genesis through adoption in 2011.