The restaurant also counts former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and celebrities like Harry Belafonte, Anthony Bourdain and Chris Tucker as customers.

“I really do enjoy people from all walks of life, and this place has provided me the privilege of doing that,” Virginia shared per the Washingtonian. “I’ve served presidents and judges and every profession you can name. But I’ve also served the heroin addicts, the crackheads and the bums. And if you treat every one of them the way you would like to be treated, you don’t have a problem.”