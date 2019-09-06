The story of the studio started in 2020 amid the nationwide protests that took place after George Floyd’s death. At that time, Etienne founded WalkGood LA, a nonprofit that organized wellness events around L.A. as many people desperately needed relief due to the stressful time.

The events included weekly yoga sessions at a park. Over 450 people attended the event as Etienne aimed to create a safe space for Black people in particular who are feeling the devastation of racism. Four years later, Etienne and his loved ones have opened up WalkGood Yard in a vibrant neighborhood that is home to many Black business owners.