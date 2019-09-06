The family of Sheryl Lee Ralph is offering a unique type of wellness center in Los Angeles. Ralph’s two children, Etienne and Ivy Maurice, are operating the WalkGood Yard with their cousin Marley Ralph. Located near L.A. Memorial Park, where Etienne grew up, the wellness studio provides yoga sessions and a men’s healing center, as well as other relaxing activities.
The story of the studio started in 2020 amid the nationwide protests that took place after George Floyd’s death. At that time, Etienne founded WalkGood LA, a nonprofit that organized wellness events around L.A. as many people desperately needed relief due to the stressful time.
The events included weekly yoga sessions at a park. Over 450 people attended the event as Etienne aimed to create a safe space for Black people in particular who are feeling the devastation of racism. Four years later, Etienne and his loved ones have opened up WalkGood Yard in a vibrant neighborhood that is home to many Black business owners.
“Here we are … years later, a Black-owned organization, a Black-owned building … trying to bring that same spirit of entrepreneurship, but with healing attached to it,” Etienne said in an interview with LA List. “I think this is going to be the start of something that I’ve really envisioned for the city of L.A. to make some real change in this community.”
The wellness center is decorated with the colors of the family’s Jamaican heritage. Iconic ’90s R&B hits are also heard in the studio as patrons walk in. Meanwhile, the walls display some of the family’s most precious photos.
“It reminds me of home, and for me home is Los Angeles by the way of Jamaica,” Etienne said.
Eira Schwyzer, who participated in yoga at WalkGood Yard, said the center is much-needed for the community.
“Now I feel like I can go to a place that is for people like me, Afro-Indigenous Latino people, who need something to be able to go to, connect with our community, and focus on our mental and physical well-being,” Schwyzer told LA List. “This is a place where we can elevate our community and inspire people to do the same.”