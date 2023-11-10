This editorial was created in sponsorship by McDonald’s.

McDonald’s just served up something special for all of us Blerds by finally bringing WcDonald’s to life. The iconic Golden Arches have been making cameos in iconic anime since the 1980s. Now, McDonald’s is honoring this fan-made version of their restaurant with weekly anime shorts, real life pop up activation, and limited edition Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce.

For a limited time, all McDonald’s locations will be featuring manga-inspired packaging that showcases an original cast of WcDonald’s characters. Fans will be able to follow these mystical heroes on their multi-dimensional pursuit of the new Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce. Whether it’s a thrilling race or a portal to another world, our heroes will do whatever it takes to savor the mythical sauce that compliments their WcNuggets. You can watch their adventures with the limited-time sauce as a new story unfolds each week.

As a part of this anime culture celebration, WcDonald’s will also be getting an immersive dining experience in West Hollywood. Tickets are just about sold out, but fans can still walk-up to grab a Sprite, buy some merch and enjoy some photo ops even if they don’t have tickets. With LA boasting such a vibrant scene for Black cosplayers, blerds and otakus alike, it’s no surprise that McDonald’s chose to create a real life WcDonald’s there. LA is home to a variety of authentic Japanese markets, like-minded anime lovers, and diverse backdrops to fit any cosplay. Just ask Quenton Melo who is giving us an inside look into his life as a Black cosplayer at the bottom of this guide.

So slip into your favorite cosplay, get ready to meet J and his WcDonald’s crew, and visit your local McDonald’s to grab a Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce that is guaranteed to power your tastebuds up over level 9000. Only then will you be ready to embark on a manga-worthy adventure through LA’s popular anime scene.

Little Akihabara

Only a baka would start this list with anything other than the underground mall that sits beneath Little Tokyo. Little Akihabara is the first floor of Little Tokyo Mall and home to a total of five Anime Jungle stores. This popular shop offers rare collectibles, signed Funko Pops, valuable trading cards, and plenty of officially licensed merch. Little Akihabara also has a stunning vintage and grunge vibe that’s perfect for rebellious characters like WcDonald’s charismatic manager-in-training, Midnight.

Little Tokyo Galleria

Where Little Akihabara brings a more underground aesthetic, Little Tokyo Galleria is the spot for a more modern J-pop culture experience. You can find mainstream entertainment like a bowling alley and sports bar just one floor away from a private room karaoke studio, which is the perfect way to get more shy personalities like Shiori to break out of their shell. Other popular spots include the beloved Kuragami flower shop and an authentic Japanese grocery store where you might find WcDonald’s jokester Mr. Bev guessing people’s WcDonald’s drink of choice in the beverage aisle.

Kinokuniya

Now, it’s time to get lost in a sea of manga and Japanese literature. Kinokuniya has been a staple in Little Tokyo for decades. Their manga and graphic novel section is expansive and includes some of the steamier romance series that can be tricky to find elsewhere. There are even some gems for newer anime fans who may not have dipped their toe into the manga world just yet. You can find Japanese arts and crafts, beginner-friendly cookbooks, kawaii pens and pencils, and various other gift items from Japan.

JapanLA

By now, you’ve grabbed everything from signed collectibles, hard-to-find manga, and the limited-edition Savory Chilli WcDonald’s sauce. You have pretty much everything you need to make senpai notice you, but this adventure isn’t over. Next, it’s time to hit JapanLA to get deep into your cute and kawaii era. JapanLA has top-quality, affordable goods for the everyday anime fan. Show off your fandom with licensed merchandise by some of today’s most well-loved anime franchises. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to grab a pair of Mia’s viral WcDonald’s sauce earrings… yet.

Asayoru Maid Café

If names like Rem, Mey-Rin, or Tohru mean anything to you– as they should– you understand just how much respect anime maids must be given. And that’s why your anime-themed journey through LA should include a visit to Asayoru Maid Café. This American re-creation of Akihabara’s iconic maid cafes was closed earlier this year for renovations but is scheduled to re-open in March 2024. It’s currently the only permanent maid café in Los Angeles. Complete with live singing, dance performances, and themed events, this makes for a fun and refreshing pit stop.

Los Angeles Convention Center

Plan your Los Angeles excursion just right, and you’ll find events that are perfect for an iconic cosplay moment going on at the Los Angeles Convention Center. LACC is home to the Bandai Card Games Fest, one of the Pokemon Regional Championships, the Tattoo and Anime Show, Collect-A-Con, and, of course, Anime Expo. These events bring actors, artists, and fans from across the globe together for an exciting opportunity to build your otaku community. You might even spot a few ambitious cosplayers who have recreated the WcDizer 3000 mecha. The only way to know if it’s the real Moon Base WcDonald’s mecha is if you see this soft-hearted machine stargazing at 3 AM.

Ready to see what an epic Black cosplayer era can look like in the City of Angels? Check out the video below for a sneak peek into the life of a cosplay legend ready to step into the world of WcDonald’s.

