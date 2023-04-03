From his 2017 debut album, The Never Story, to his most recent project, 2022’s The Forever Story, JID’s craft has evolved immensely. When it comes to his tactful control of various core ingredients in his music — metaphor, subject matter, double entendre, fluent rapping style, wordplay, colorful allusions and more — the quick-paced spitter is seemingly competing against himself every time he drops something new and is arguably in a complete league of his own.