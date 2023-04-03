You may have noticed the latest viral trend that has surfaced on TikTok. Creators will highlight a part of their identity and mention the daily situations they encounter through the following formula, “I’m *insert particularity* of course…”
Black educators have made the trend their own and are using it to show what makes their experience and teaching method different from other teachers. The trend has resonated with students, parents and other teachers of color.
Ms. Clark, a high school biology teacher, mentions using sarcasm in classroom management, communicating with her students through her facial expressions, and understanding that “bad kids” are simply acting out their trauma.
Some educators take a humorous approach to the trend by weaving in how they teach their students to look after themselves, as others may not.
“I’m a Black teacher. You’re not quitting in this classroom. You’re going to college,” one teacher said.
Others showcase their love for their students by including them in the video and highlighting their college or Greek organization.
In the comments, TikTok users highlight the importance of representation in the school system.
“People don’t understand how much representation matters for our kids,” one commented.
“THIS right here made me cry real tears. I have twin boys (5yr). This is the type of teacher and school I want my boys to attend,” wrote another.
Black educators remain underrepresented in the U.S. public school system. Only 7% of public schoolteachers were Black in the 2017-2018 school year, while 14 to 15% of public school students were Black, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The NAACP points to several factors that may explain this disparity, including student debt, discrimination, lack of mentorship and barriers to entry in teacher preparation schools. It also highlights recent censorship of Critical Race Theory and African American history, as well as book banning across several states, which has created a hostile environment for teachers.