Tragedy has struck the Olympic community after Ugandan long-distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei was viciously attacked by her former lover, Dickson Ndiema. Several outlets have confirmed that on Monday, the athlete was doused in gasoline and set on fire by Ndiema. It appears the shocking act followed an argument over land recently acquired by Cheptegei. Though she was living in northwestern Kenya, Cheptegei intended to build a home on her land and for reasons unknown, this became a point of contention for the couple.

Cheptegei was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret City, Kenya, with burns over nearly 80 percent of her body, ABC News confirmed. Sadly, the Uganda Athletics Federation released a statement on Thursday announcing that Cheptegei had succumbed to her injuries. She competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, competing in the women’s marathon, finishing in 44th place with a season’s best time of 2:32:14. While her accolades are well-documented, not much was known about Dickson Ndiema. However, here is what has been gathered about the man reportedly responsible for this tragic loss in the runner community.

Who is Dickson Ndiema?

Little is known about Dickson Ndiema’s personal life outside his association with Cheptegei. Kenyan newspaper The Star reported that he is not the father of the runner’s two daughters, and that the two had been separated for a while prior to the attack. A semi-private Facebook profile is currently the only source of personal information available about Ndiema.

Ndiema Reportedly Attacked One of Cheptegei’s Daughters

Cheptegei was attacked while her two daughters, aged 11 and nine were present. Ndiema reportedly snuck into Cheptegei’s home while she and her children were at church. During the attack, one of them rushed to her aid but was reportedly assaulted by Ndiema.

“He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother,” she told The Standard. “I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbor who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible.”

Dickson Ndiema Was Treated For Burns After The Attack

After Ndiema assaulted Cheptegei, he was also hospitalized for injuries he sustained. According to The U.S. Sun, Cheptegei was burned over 30 percent of his body. He is reportedly in the intensive care unit recovering from his injuries. No further information about his current status has been made publicly available.