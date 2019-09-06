Jones hopes to add more accolades to his decorated resume, which includes gold medals from the Czech Republic Grand Prix and the 2023 GeeBee International Tournament held in Helsinki, Finland. He also went to Belgrade, Serbia and won a silver medal at the 2021 Elite World Championship.

Jones is a 21-year-old college student who attends Valencia College and majors in business. As reported by Boxing Scene, he also has a clothing company.

He said, “I feel like education was instilled in me since a child. My two brothers graduated from college. So, I knew I wanted to make something out of college. I knew I was going to go to school for something, even if I don’t know for what. Even if I don’t get a masters [degree] and all of that, I’m going to get some type of degree after high school. So that was always instilled in me. I want to be able to look at contracts and run my website and my business that I have now with my clothing brand and stuff. Just things like that are what I’m looking at in the future. I want to be able to see things my way and be able to max out my money the best way I can.”

When he asked about his chances of winning a gold medal ahead of the Olympics, he said, “I just feel like my style and my belief and the game plan that I have that I’ve put in so much work. I feel like I’m in Year 13 right now. Everything that I’ve been through to get to this point, it just showed when it came down to the Olympic qualifying match. I was in a position I wasn’t really familiar with, but I had to adjust to blood streaming down both eyes… my face.”