The U.S. women’s gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics has done nothing short of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats since the event kicked off last week. This year’s dream team, which includes Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, took home a gold medal in the team final on Tuesday, and now there’s one thing fans are itching to find out: What’s their team nickname?

The Olympic women’s gymnastics team representing the U.S. has become known for its group moniker, going by nicknames like the “Fighting Four” and the “Final Five” during past games, Today.com reported. During a press conference on Tuesday, former Team USA captain Aly Raisman asked Biles about the team nickname.

Aly Raisman asks Simone Biles and the team what their nickname is.



"F.A.A.F.O."



F**k around and find out pic.twitter.com/RJjZ5OWcQg — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) July 30, 2024

“Don’t say it, don’t say it,” one of Biles’s teammates said.

Biles then said, “I’m not going to say it.”

After crowd encouragement, the team decided to share an abbreviated version of their nickname, answering, “F.A.A.F.O.,” which stands for “f**k around and find out.”

A few hours later, Biles shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote that there’s another “official team name” they go by — the Golden Girls.

“Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team),” the 27-year-old wrote, adding, “s/o to cecile,” likely referring to Biles’ coach at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, Cécile Canqueteau-Landi.

okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team)



s/o to cecile🥹🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

She’s right — the U.S. women’s gymnastics team is one of the oldest the U.S. has ever had. Biles, at 27, is the oldest U.S. Olympic gymnast in 72 years, NBC News reported.

The recent win is a major one for the team. It’s the first time they’re taking home a gold medal since the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. It was an emotional win for Biles too, who had to power through a calf injury to secure the win, which also officially made her the most decorated USA Olympic gymnast in history.