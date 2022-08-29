Natalie Nunn and the Zeus Network gagged folks on New Year’s Eve with the announcement of Baddies Caribbean. On Jan. 3, Nunn took to her Instagram to post a survey asking fans and viewers which tropical destinations should the Caribbean franchise travel to.

Nunn wrote, “I need to know what islands should the baddies go to and tag who should come? 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 baddie baddie shot o clock @thezeusnetwork.”

Five days later, Nunn posted about auditions for Baddies Caribbean in Miami. Fans and viewers were left wondering when the auditions would air.

Here’s when the ‘Baddies Caribbean’ auditions will air.

The Baddies Caribbean auditions have a tentative release date of Mar. 3. Right now, that is when the first episode will air. There is no idea of how many episodes the auditions will consist of.

The ‘Baddies Caribbean’ audition judges

Viewers will see OG Baddies as well as other reality stars and artists judge for the auditions. Nunn, Shenseea and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Spice will judge, as well as Baddies East stars Mariahlynn, Scotty, Biggie, Tesehki, Ahna Mac and Sapphire, many of whom are anticipated to appear in Baddies Caribbean. Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Bobby Lytes and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes will also appear during the auditions.

Check out the trailer below: