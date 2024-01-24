It’s nearly time for the annual Academy Awards to unfold live from Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel set to handle hosting duties on March 10. After everything that transpired at the Grammys earlier this month, pop culture fanatics are curious to see if any drama will unfold in the world of film. Regardless, we’re happy to see a number of Black creatives getting their flowers across various categories, with friendly competition brewing between some of our favorites in Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actress. It’s not easy to navigate which Oscar movies are worth watching, but we’ve broken down some suggestions celebrating Black nominees by streaming service for you to consider when planning your next movie night.

Both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, the Academy is working to highlight minority stories, such as in National Geographic’s Bobi Wine: The People’s President. Animation, films that transport us back in time, and vulnerable moments between loved ones that tug at our heartstrings all proved to be popular among 2024’s nominees, and we’re curious to see who will come out on top next month. Which potential Oscar-winner will you watch first? Let us know in the comments!

Netflix

Even with all the changes they’ve implemented to their streaming platform over the years, Netflix remains a popular choice for millions who prefer to enjoy entertainment from the comfort of their own home. Their original content has increased in quality each year since they began making it, with the Colman Domingo-led Rustin being among the most prominent films to be nominated for an Oscar in 2024. The booked and busy actor might take home the prize for his work portraying Rayard Rustin, an advisor of the late Martin Luther King Jr.

We’re rooting for Domingo to win against competitors like Bradley Cooper (Maestro) and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), though it’s worth noting he’s not the only Black man in the category. We’ll come back to his contemporary, Jeffrey Wright, later as his film is found on another streamer. On Netflix, however, you can stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Kemp Power nominated for Animated Feature Film), as well as Jon Batiste’s emotional documentary, American Symphony. The latter has the musician being recognized in the Music (Original Song) category for “It Never Went Away” alongside Dan Wilson. For anyone pressed on time, The After is a short film on the streamer that earned Misan Harriman a nod as well.

Rustin

IMDb: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

IMDb: 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

American Symphony

IMDb: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

The After

IMDb: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Max

Max is among the newer platforms creating/hosting content these days, and while The Color Purple isn’t an original movie of theirs, they are the only website where Americans can currently stream the Taraji P. Henson-led project. Though the Empire actress wasn’t recognized by the Oscars, her co-star, Danielle Brooks of Orange Is the New Black fame, leave with the trophy in the Best Actress is a Supporting Role category. If signing up for a subscription with Max isn’t of interest to you, check out Google Play or YouTube to rent The Color Purple, or add it to your personal collection by purchasing on AppleTV+ or Prime Video.

The Color Purple

IMDb: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Peacock

Another recent addition to your streaming rotation may be Peacock, where you can watch two of the most highly rated options on our 2024 Oscar movies watchlist. The first is The Holdovers, a surprisingly heartwarming story about a New England prep school instructor who sticks around for Christmas break to oversee some students with nowhere to go, at which time he befriend’s the schools head cook, who recently lost her son in the Vietman War. Da’vine Joy Randolph is in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category alongside Brooks, as well as America Ferrera (Barbie), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and Jodie Foster (Nyad).

Speaking of the film featuring Blunt, a Black creative has been nominated for his work behind the scenes on Oppenheimer. Willie Burton’s work on the powerful movie’s sound alongside Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell might make the group of men Academy Award winners. Should you not have a Peacock account, you can either rent or buy both of these films on Apple TV+, Prime Video, Google Play, or YouTube.

The Holdovers

IMDb: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Oppenheimer

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Disney+

Those looking for content on the more wholesome side can always count on Disney+ to come through. This year’s Best Documentary Feature Film category includes Bobi Wine: The People’s President – a National Geographic documentary about the legendary Ugandan leader, who combined his passion for activism and musical talents into a campaign for the 2021 election. At the time, Wine was seeking to end the 35-year regime of Yoweri Museveni, which has been tumultuous for the country and its people. As for Documentary Short Film, The Last Repair Shop (also on Hulu) has the Academy praising Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers for telling the story of how craftspeople work to take care of student instruments across the nation.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

The Last Repair Shop

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Apple TV+

Finally, as promised, we circle back to Jeffrey Wright and his Best Lead Actor nomination. On Apple TV+ or Prime Video, you can purchase American Fiction, a dramedy about a novelist overcome with frustration by seeing the indstry’s constant profiting off of offensive Black tropes. “To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain,” the synopsis explains. Others in the cast alongside Wright are Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, and Tracee Ellis Ross, making it one movie you don’t want to miss.

American Fiction

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%