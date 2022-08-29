On Jan. 21, the 36-year-old recorded a video of himself holding his daughter in his lap while he continuously brushed her hair. While doing so, he requested his followers and users of the social media platform to help his video reach the Black community so they could provide hair tips for him because he was unsure of what to do since he was a Caucasian man.

“I am hoping to get this TikTok over to Black TikTok…any Black parents,” he said while looking into the camera. “We have adopted a black baby, her name is Zoë and I don’t know what to do for her hair. I have this little brush, I have something from Shea Moisture…um…I really don’t know what to use. So please, any Black parents or anyone that knows what to do with Black children’s hair, please help me in the comments. Thank you.”