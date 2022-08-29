Beverly Buck Brennan, the daughter of the late St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck Brennan, was awarded $750,000 in compensatory damages in a lawsuit against her former employer, Harris-Stowe State University.

According to STL Today, on Mar. 22, a St. Louis jury sided with the former theater and speech instructor after she claimed she had to work in a “hostile environment” that included “racial and gender discrimination” during her tenure at the university before she retired in 2017.

The five-day trial was based on Brennan seeking compensation for three counts, including a hostile work environment against Harris-Stowe, a hostile work environment against Lateef Adelani, the College of Arts and Science dean, and retaliation against Adelani.

After over four hours of deliberation, jurors ruled in Brennan’s favor on the first count but sided with Adelani on the other two.

“I am happy with the verdict,” she said via STL Today.

Brennan, who is white, began working at the HBCU in 1993 as an instructor of theater classes and eventually became the director of the university’s speech and theater program. Her legal team argued that Brennan “loved” her job at the university, but things changed when a new administration took over in 2010.