Since departing from her eponymous talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, in 2021, fans of media mogul Wendy Williams have wondered what happened to the New Jersey native. After years of speculation, Williams’ whereabouts and health struggles were the subject of Lifetime’s newest docuseries, Where is Wendy Williams?, which premiered Saturday.

Ahead of the four-episode documentary, Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, spoke about her aunt’s heath, gave insight into making the documentary, and spoke about where she believes Williams stands now and her future.

“My hope for her is that she does whatever she wants to do that makes her happy… and that stays in the bounds of keeping her healthy,” Finnie shared on Good Morning America.

The documentary got a mixed reception from fans. Many found it an inappropriate portrayal of Williams and her health decline, while others say that the documentary brings more attention to Williams’ situation.

Amid reactions to the documentary, here are four things to know about Finnie.

She’s a journalist.

Like Williams, Finnie pursued a career in media. Since 2018, she’s worked as an anchor and reporter for Local 10 News in Miami. As per her social media, she recently interviewed Michael Corleone Blanco, son of Griselda Blanco, the subject of the Sofia Vergara-starring Netflix limited series Griselda and actor Keenan Washington, who appeared in the most recent adaptation of The Color Purple.

“Got to interview my former HS @nwsaschool classmate, the super talented @littletown.music ! We talked about his recent role in the movie, The Color Purple— and he is now getting ready to star in the Broadway revival of The Wiz 🌟 we talked about that too 👏🏾 can’t wait to see the show! Congrats on all your success Keenan ✨,” she wrote of her interview with Washington on Instagram.

She’s dating former footballer Eric “Hue” Houston.

Finnie appears to be boo’d up with former nationally ranked linebacker-turned-artist Eric Houston. The former University of Miami football player’s work has been shown at Miami’s Art Basel and other exhibits around the country. It looks like the pair have been together for a while; Houston recently shared a slideshow of pictures of the happy couple for Valentine’s Day over the years on Instagram.

“Happy Valentines Day @alexcfinnie ❤️,” he captioned the video.

She’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.

Finnie’s a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member, joining the organization in 2021. She celebrated the achievement on Instagram, sharing a picture of her in an all-white ensemble with pearls and an embellished broach in AKA colors.

“SKEE-WEE! 💗💚 It’s a beautiful day to become an AKA!#SophistAKAted#AlphaKappaAlpha#1908#OnlyTheBest#zetarhoomega#unshAKAble Pearls

#ShirlThePearl💗🕊,” she wrote in the caption.

William’s isn’t just her aunt.

Williams’ close relationship with Finnie is no secret. During her tenure on The Wendy Williams Show, the host often gushed about her niece and her accomplishments in the media world. What many fans of the New Jersey native may not know is the talk show host is also Finnie’s godmother.

“Walking through this chapter with my family has been emotional to say the least, but let me tell you something about my Aunt Wendy, my godmother— she is strong, she is brave, she is loved,” Finnie wrote in an Instagram post promoting Where is Wendy Williams?

Where is Wendy Williams? is available for streaming on-demand.