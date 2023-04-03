As the conversation continued, “Legion” provided more details about his purported life. He told Teesa he was a former arena football player who worked at Apple during the offseason before relocating from San Diego to Augusta, Georgia, to work as a VP of a condiment company.

Teesa said she was surprised at how open and transparent “Legion” was about himself, taking it as one of many overlooked red flags.

“Legion” explained that he was previously married to his ex-wife and had two stepchildren. He claimed the former couple divorced after she cheated on him when he lived in California. According to Teesa, he wanted to start over and establish a “new beginning” in Georgia.

Before the phone call ended, he asked Teesa out on a date set for March 7, 2020. As she was en route to their first meeting, her tire blew out on the highway. She called him to explain the situation, and he met her at a local gas station. Then, Teesa fell head-over-heels for “Legion” as he changed her tire and paid for a new one at a nearby shop. Her situation did not stop their first date as they persisted with their initial plans to dine at The Cheesecake Factory.