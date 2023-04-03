Tyla, one of the biggest breakout artists of the past year worldwide, has canceled her upcoming North American tour due to an injury.
Finding her way to stardom following the release of her ultra-successful international hit “Water,” Tyla was expected to kick off her tour on March 21 in Oslo, Norway, with eight other stops before hitting the United States. According to a report from Variety, Tyla canceled her North American dates and intends to reschedule her U.K. and European dates.
She took to Instagram to share what she’s been facing behind the scenes.
Why has Tyla canceled her North American tour?
“As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today,” the rising star said on her account. “For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”
She continued, “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour,” she continued. “In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety.”
Given the tremendous success of “Water,” which dropped in July, the cancellation of her tour, which included a Coachella performance, The Hollywood Reporter noted, may stifle all the momentum built over the last year. The song reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a TikTok fixture for quite some time.
On March 22, Tyla will release her self-titled debut album. In February, she won her first Grammy, the inaugural award for best African music performance.