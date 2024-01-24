Though it ended with its fifth season in late 2021, the internet still loves to reminisce on Issa Rae’s Insecure. Of course, it was actually back in 2012 when many were first introduced to the comedian on The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Viewers quickly fell in love with Rae’s unusual charm, and when Insecure premiered in 2016, it didn’t take long for a huge fanbase to keep up with the antics of Issa, Molly, and their ever-growing roster of romances. While we’re still hoping to see the HBO favorite brought back to life in some capacity, the Barbie actress came through with a bold new series in 2022 called Rap Sh!t that caught our attention.

In the first season, Aisa Osman and KaMillion brought estranged friends Shawna Clark and Mia Knight to life. Though their musical stylings and lives are incredibly different, the Florida-based baddies come back together to start a hip-hop group, hoping to make it big. This proves to be anything but easy for them, between navigating confusing situationships with one’s baby daddy and failing to agree on their plans. Still, through all the ups and downs, Shawna and Mia remained persistent. After season two dropped on Max in early November 2023, those who tuned in were eager to see what the partners in rhyme would get up to next. Unfortunately for them, it was announced last month (Jan 2024) that Rap Sh!t has been canceled.

Why Did Execs Cancel Rap Sh!t?

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” they added. Though poignant, this message fails to clearly explain the reasons why Max decided to wrap production on the beloved show.

To be fair, Rap Sh!t wasn’t bringing in the same numbers as Insecure. Still, it’s worth noting that the Rae-written project secured a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its first season, and an impressive critics score of 100%. On average, viewers have given it a lower rating (sitting at just 77%,) but with more time to get to know Shawna and Mia in future episodes, that could’ve skyrocketed to new heights. There are several reasons why the musical comedy series might’ve gotten the axe, but the fact that Max has pulled the plug on numerous other projects recently suggests that a larger issue is at hand.

What Other Shows Has Max Cut Lately?

Julia, a dramedy telling the story of French chef Julia Childs was put to a stop after its second season, as was Our Flag Means Death. The latter stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Daybe, prominently featuring LGBTQ+ storylines throughout its playful pirate dialogue. Both cancelations elicited upset reactions from their respective fanbases, but not as much support as we’ve seen drumming up for Rap Sh!t and Issa Rae since the upsetting news broke. Comedies that remain a priority for Max in 2024 are the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Bookie, just to name a few.

What Has Issa Rae Said About Rap Sh!t Ending?

Before January came to a close, Rae spoke with Porter in a cover story about her feelings surrounding the conclusion of Rap Sh!t so early into its run. “You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI side — get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority,” the 39-year-old candidly shared. “It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

While this loss has likely brought up some hard feelings, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Rae is locked into a five-year deal with Warner Media that began in 2021 following her partnership with HBO from 2016 onward. Months before Rap Sh!t‘s cancelation, her Hoorae series, A Black Lady Sketch Show faced the same fate from executives. Thankfully, her budding film career is keeping her booked and busy thanks to roles in American Fiction and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“I remember in the ‘Awkward Black Girl days’ – and even prior to that – feeling so enraged about what wasn’t being made, and being mad at who was in the spotlight at the time because I was like, ‘I know we’re so much more than what’s being presented here,’” Rae candidly shared in her recently released interview. “I recognize that hunger, of just wanting your work to be seen and attacking the wrong targets.” Ultimately, all the years that the California native has spent in the industry have shown her that Black stories perform the best when they’re told from a lens highlighting Black suffering. “I don’t think it’s a secret that many white audiences and critics tend to reward traumatizing depictions, or their own biased perceptions of what Blackness is,” Rae reflected.

Are Streamers Committing to Too Much Content at Once?

Since streaming platforms became our main way of consuming television and movies, the creation process has changed substantially. Netflix was among those pioneering original content with shows like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black. In the years since then, competitors have been striving to catch up and provide subscribers with equally large libraries to browse ScreenRant reminds us. Netflix has faced substantial backlash for ending countless projects earlier than viewers were anticipating, largely because their main goal is to increase profits regardless of what loyal audiences think about shows and movies that happen to fly under the radar in the mainstream.

When first starting, Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and countless other platforms took similar approaches. This is causing history to repeat itself as cancelation announcements are coming en masse, but we can’t help but notice it’s primarily the stories of Black people and other under-represented groups that tend to feel the axe before their white counterparts. Streaming platforms keep much of their data tightly under wraps, making it near-impossible to determine how content is honestly fairing amongst audiences. It seems as though watch time, subscription growth, and total views are all metrics that play a factor in renewal decisions, but many are still confused as to why Rap Sh!t and other important stories aren’t being done justice.

What’s Next for Issa Rae?

Any long-time fans of Issa Rae know that this isn’t the end for her, as she has a spirit that can’t be easily crushed. “I’m writing a couple of different projects — one for myself and one to produce and create with others — and I’ve been feeling so inspired and excited to get back at it,” she excitedly gushed to Porter. “The industry is in flux, so it’s really inspired me to focus and hone in on what stories I want to tell. I’ve been laser-focused on getting these projects up and running.”