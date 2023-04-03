Will Smith is poised to continue his music career return following his recent signing with a new record label.
The multi-hyphenate rapper-actor debuted his new rap song, “You Can Make It,” with Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir during a performance at the BET Awards on June 30. He has since signed with the new independent record label Slang, led by music executive Rene McLean, a partner and founding adviser at Influence Media Partners.
In addition to signing Smith, Slang boasts an impressive roster that includes Grammy-winning producer-songwriter Camper, prominent record producer 30 Roc, and emerging artists such as rapper-singer Leaf, hip-hop duo The Underachievers, and artist-songwriter-producer Isaia Huron, among others.
McLean expressed his enthusiasm for the artists dedicated to advancing their music careers under the new label.
“I’m proud to lead Slang’s efforts to partner with quality artists and invest in their growth, regardless of genre or where they are in their respective careers. In a quickly changing music industry, Slang artists will be surrounded by a team of like-minded strategists who will stop at nothing to further their trajectory and help them meet their goals. Our commitment to culture comes first, and we consider our Slang roster family,” he said in a news release statement.
McLean has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry through his role at Influence Media Partners. He led massive catalog acquisition deals for award-winning rapper Future, songwriter-producer-engineer Tyler Johnson and rising Latin producer Tainy. McLean has also worked alongside Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and more.
Before releasing his new single, Smith had not dropped new music since his 2017 EDM track “Get Lit.” His last album, Lost and Found, was released nearly 20 years ago in 2005, People reported. The 55-year-old has been making music on and off since the late 1980s, and he released his debut solo album, Big Willie Style, in 1997. He has a forthcoming project, but there is no information on a release date.