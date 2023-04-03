The multi-hyphenate rapper-actor debuted his new rap song, “You Can Make It,” with Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir during a performance at the BET Awards on June 30. He has since signed with the new independent record label Slang, led by music executive Rene McLean, a partner and founding adviser at Influence Media Partners.

In addition to signing Smith, Slang boasts an impressive roster that includes Grammy-winning producer-songwriter Camper, prominent record producer 30 Roc, and emerging artists such as rapper-singer Leaf, hip-hop duo The Underachievers, and artist-songwriter-producer Isaia Huron, among others.