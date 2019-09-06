Will Smith is getting wide praise for showing love to his fellow The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Janet Hubert. Smith, who has had conflicts with Smith over their careers before their public reconciliation a few years ago, showed support when Hubert was reading her new children’s book at the “Embrace Girl Power” event.
Smith expressed utter joy for Hubert when he went to Instagram to share a clip from the event.
“WOW!! Thank U to my dear friend,” Smith wrote. “For inviting me to help you bring your amazing project JG and the BC Kids to the world! It was a blast and a pleasure to be able to show 200 students from @embracegirlpower a taste of your genius, Janet!! Ok – who we showing the project to next??
The video also captured Hubert’s excitement as she shared the stage with Smith at her event.
“Thank you for coming, baby,” Hubert said in the clip.
Smith continued to smile from ear to ear while dishing out more praise the Hollywood star.
“You look beautiful,” Smith told his former co-star.
There was plenty more love exchanged as the two stars enjoyed their reunion.
“You haven’t changed a bit,” Hubert said to Smith, rubbing his beard and hair.
Smith of course responded with the same type of humor that made him a popular figure on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
“This ain’t nothing but just the finest nuts and berries,” he said.
The audience continued to laugh with the pair as Hubert asked “what’s the secret” to Smith’s radiating looks. The children in particular appeared to be having a great time, reading along with the Hollywood stars.
Hubert’s book, The J.G. and the B.C.Kids, is based on the animated film she released by the same name in 2020. The producers of the book state that the story focuses on “bringing street smart kids and book smart kids together,” the Atlanta Black-Star reported.
Smith and Hubert, who starred as Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, had disagreements during their time working together. However, the two put their differences aside during “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” special on Max in 2020. In 2023, Hubert said Will Smith has been supporting her with JC and BC Kids since the beginning.
“You’ll be happy to know that he’s helping me. He’s helping me get JG out there and giving me support,” Hubert said according to the Atlanta Black Star.
Smith challenged the children at the reading event to be embrace being different.
“At different times in our childhood even when we were your age, we had struggles with feeling like we were different,” he said. “Dare to be different.”