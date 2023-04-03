Will Smith congratulated his daughter Willow on reaching a significant career achievement. The 23-year-old hit 1 billion streams on her song, “Wait a minute!” Although the family is known for contributing to the music industry, Willow is the first to reach the milestone.
Smith shared a photograph of himself smiling and pointing to Willow’s artist page on Spotify.
“Willow Smith is the first person in the family to have a song with a BILLION streams!!” he captioned his post.
View this post on Instagram
“I probably did 100,000 of those streams. I love that song!” commented a fan.
“I literally love how you love and support your kids,” wrote another one.
“A whole family full of talent,” added another.
Willow released the track in 2015 as the second single off her debut studio album, Ardipithecus. The artist started her career with the popular “Whip My Hair” in 2010. She recently had another single gain widespread popularity, the viral track “Meet Me At Our Spot,” from her project THE ANXIETY in collaboration with Tyler Cole.
Smith has garnered over 300 million streams in his own music career, with hit singles such as “Miami” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” His son Jaden has also gone into music, with tracks such as the 2017 hit “Icon” having been streamed nearly 400 million times.