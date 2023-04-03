Wise, a Philadelphia native, now resides in Kensington, a historic neighborhood in west London, with his Australian fiancee, singer-songwriter Alex Hosking. Before his diagnosis, he pursued a professional basketball career in Europe and Australia, with his most recent team being the Eastern Mavericks in Australia.

“When the doctor gave us the news, the world just stopped. I paused, turned to Alex and made a joke. It felt surreal. I tried to just take it in,” Wise told the outlet.

He continued, “The tumour caused my body to effectively shut down as it was producing too much adrenaline. My adrenal levels were 50 times what they should be. The doctors had no idea how I was able to survive such a crisis.”