After taking some time away from music, Willow Smith is returning with a new single.
On Monday, the 23-year-old musician shared on Instagram that her new single, “Symptom of Life,” would drop on March 12. In addition to the primary release, the track is also available for pre-saving.
“my new single 🪬<symptom of life>🌍 comes out next week on ⭐️3/12⭐️ !! pre-save it now !! link in bio,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
Willow announced the new music with a provocative, scantily clad photo with a hairpiece, covering herself with her hands and wearing light-wash blue jeans.
On Friday, Willow teased the song on Instagram, writing, “y’all are not ready <>.” The last time she dropped a single was November’s “Alone.” Fans have speculated that Willow might be rolling out a new album soon.
In addition to her new music, Willow recently celebrated another exciting milestone.
Out of her musician-filled family, her single, “Wait a Minute!” from her 2015 debut album, Ardipithecus, became the first to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Her proud father, Will Smith, shared the news on Instagram.
