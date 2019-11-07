As the South grappled with an unprecedented snowstorm, Sha’nya Bennett gave birth to a baby boy on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme in Dothan, Alabama.

According to WTVY, the area was hit with five inches of snow — a far cry from the flurries it’s used to — a few hours before Bennett started feeling contractions.

Bennett was watching the snow with her 5-year-old son that morning when her contractions started to pick up speed. Bennett and her children’s father, Keon Mitchell, decided to go to the hospital. The parents and their young son drove along roads closed due to ice buildup while on their way.

When they were around a mile away from the hospital, Bennett announced that their youngest child would not wait any longer. They instead pulled into Krispy Kreme while the 911 operator sent paramedics to help.

But Bennett’s newborn was on his timetable. Arriving ahead of emergency responders, Sha’nya yelled, “Come grab him, come grab him,” to Mitchell as her youngest son, whom she named Dallas, made his dramatic debut.

“I really don’t know how I stayed calm because I was really scared,” Mitchell recounted about delivering Dallas.

Thankfully, it was a safe delivery, and Bennett and her newborn are doing well.

“I felt like superwoman,” Bennett said of the delivery. After learning about Dallas’ unconventional birth, Krispy Kreme offered Mitchell and Bennett free donuts for a year and a first birthday celebration for Dallas in 2026.