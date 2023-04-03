The Ivy League institution examined its role in a new book, Yale and Slavery: A History, and announced several initiatives to support the Black community.

“This initiative will deepen the relationship between HBCUs and Yale through bidirectional partnerships centered on research, teaching, and access for students,” Yale Provost Scott Strobel and Vice Provost for Faculty Development and Diversity Gary Désir said in a press release. “In particular, ASCEND programming will support research collaborations between HBCU and Yale faculty, provide resources for HBCU faculty research projects, and expand pathway programs for HBCU students.”

“These programs, planned with HBCU partners, commit to increasing representation and amplifying the significant contributions of HBCUs in shaping the academic landscape,” they added.