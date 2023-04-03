“Praise Jah In The Moonlight” was featured on the Billboard Hot 100 last month and peaked at number 34. The track stayed on the chart for five weeks in a row.

During his mother’s anniversary tour with The Fugees this winter, YG promoted the single before its release. He performed “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” at several tour stops, which led the track to gain momentum. Fans shared the performance on social media and asked for it to be released.