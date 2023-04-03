YG Marley is the latest of his family to launch his music career. The 22-year-old son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley and the grandson of Bob Marley released his debut single in December.
“Praise Jah In The Moonlight” was featured on the Billboard Hot 100 last month and peaked at number 34. The track stayed on the chart for five weeks in a row.
During his mother’s anniversary tour with The Fugees this winter, YG promoted the single before its release. He performed “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” at several tour stops, which led the track to gain momentum. Fans shared the performance on social media and asked for it to be released.
“Praise Jah In The Moonlight” eventually came out on Dec. 27. The song was co-written by Hill and samples the 1978 song “Crisis” by Bob Marley & the Wailers. The track also found popularity on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Viral 50 charts, where it peaked at number 1, according to Billboard.
YG’s first official foray into music also comes during the release of One Love, the Bob Marley biopic which was released on Feb. 14. YG, whose birth name is Joshua Marley, is Hill’s third child.