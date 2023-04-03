“I think that a lot of times in history people really forget about how much of a role she played in the movement and how really influential she was,” Yolanda Renee King said in a recent appearance on CBS Mornings.

She explained that Coretta was involved in the movement prior to meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and that she was the one who inspired him to join.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but actually, prior to the beginning of my grandfather joining the movement, she was a part of the peace movement which took place on college campuses in the 40s,” Yolanda said. “She was the one who actually got my grandfather involved in the movement and encouraged him to be involved in the movement when they first met.”