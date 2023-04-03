The granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King gave her grandmother her flowers in a new interview. The 15-year-old highlighted the importance Coretta played in the Civil Rights movement before and after the death of MLK.
“I think that a lot of times in history people really forget about how much of a role she played in the movement and how really influential she was,” Yolanda Renee King said in a recent appearance on CBS Mornings.
She explained that Coretta was involved in the movement prior to meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and that she was the one who inspired him to join.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but actually, prior to the beginning of my grandfather joining the movement, she was a part of the peace movement which took place on college campuses in the 40s,” Yolanda said. “She was the one who actually got my grandfather involved in the movement and encouraged him to be involved in the movement when they first met.”
Coretta was engaged in the anti-war and anti-nuclear arms movements while she was a student at Antioch College, reported the Atlanta Black Star. She also was a member of organizations such as the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and Women Strike for Peace.
“She was really involved and I think that a lot of people perceive my grandmother as the wife of Dr. King, and just the widow of Dr. King,” Yolanda said, adding that her grandmother was instrumental in keeping her husband’s legacy alive. This included advocacy towards recognizing Jan. 15 as a federal holiday.
Yolanda appeared on CBS Morning to promote her new book, We Dream A World, which was published on Jan. 2. Her parents are Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King.