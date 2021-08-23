Jolly brothers Henry, Ashton and Hunter are the youngest Black American siblings to launch a brand with a major company.

With the help of Chad Briscoe, founder of Ball By Yourself, the brothers have released the Jolly Strap. This is an extension of Briscoe’s brand under the name The Jolly Boys. The boys made history as the youngest athletes and basketball stars to launch their own brand.

The twins, Henry and Ashton, are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the class of 2032. They have their jerseys displayed at the New Orleans Pelicans arena. They made history as the youngest athletes and basketball stars to launch their own brand. They were also featured on YouTube in a docuseries called “No Days Off,” according to Black News. Hunter, the youngest brother, is also ranked No. 1 in the class of 2035.

Former European professional basketball player Chad Briscoe, CEO and product developer, has been working in the basketball space. As young players secured NIL deals with major brands, he noticed that the most important opportunity players were missing out on.

“I have been fighting for inclusion in the sports space for over a decade while creating my product, and the most important piece I saw missing was the equity piece,” Briscoe said.

There are currently no NBA, WNBA, college, high school, or youth players who own or own a basketball training product. Basketball equipment market revenue reached $875.22 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.29 billion by 2031.

“The basketball space has so much to offer, and since the introduction of NIL, the young, youth players who have a huge platform and following need to be at the forefront and the next generation of ownership,” he said.

Ball By Yourself has previously been featured by organizations like the Golden State Warriors. Although there was a prior partnership, Briscoe had his eyes on the youth.

“We are super excited about our brand partnership with the Jolly Boys, we have created The Jolly Strap for players to be able to train like and be inspired by the Jolly Boys,” Briscoe said. “This product allows players to train anytime and anywhere, building muscle memory through repetition, which is the key to training. We also know that some players cannot afford personal trainers, have anyone to train with, or have access to a hoop court when they want to play or train, but with the Jolly Strap, there are no more excuses.”