Young Thug‘s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., said Lil Baby needs to keep his mouth shut when asked about him shading seemingly Gunna for taking a plea deal in the ongoing YSL RICO case.
Earlier this month, a concertgoer recorded a video at a show the “California Breeze” emcee performed at. It surfaced online and quickly spread as people were shocked the music artist called his labelmate a “rat” when the DJ played their 2018 hit single “Drip Too Hard.” In the video, the restaurant owner can be heard telling the DJ, “F**k the rats. Turn that sh*t off.”
This wasn’t the first time Lil Baby had allegedly thrown shots at Gunna. In June, XXL reported that the “California Breeze” rapper spits the lyrics “some ni***s taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy” in a video tease of him shooting a music video for a new song. During a recent interview with court vlogger Infamous Sylvia, Williams shared his honest thoughts about the comments being made by the Atlanta native. Irritated, he told the journalist that the YSL music artist “needs to shut the f**k up” and show up to court to show love to Young Thug.
“He needs to shut the f**k up because he don’t know what’s going on,” Williams said in the now-viral snippet. “You know, he’s going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever came to a court date. That’s what I want y’all to ask these godd**n rappers and these bloggers with this whole ‘snitch’ s**t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffery, to support Thug, however, you wanna name him?”
As Blavity reported, when talking to the YouTuber a few months ago, Williams took up for Gunna taking the plea deal his attorney suggested last December. He acknowledged that although the College Park native isn’t engaged in street life and followed his lawyer’s advice, he has never gone against his son.
“Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case…period,” he told the journalist.
The YSL music artist has been vocal about his innocence when it comes to the YSL RICO trial since he was freed last year. In addition, he has denied all claims that he snitched on his business partner and friend, Young Thug, when he addressed the allegations in his song “Bread & Butter” and with a statement he released at the time, according to Complex.
“When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang’; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations,” Gunna said. “My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”
“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he added.
