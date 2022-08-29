This wasn’t the first time Lil Baby had allegedly thrown shots at Gunna. In June, XXL reported that the “California Breeze” rapper spits the lyrics “some ni***s taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy” in a video tease of him shooting a music video for a new song. During a recent interview with court vlogger Infamous Sylvia, Williams shared his honest thoughts about the comments being made by the Atlanta native. Irritated, he told the journalist that the YSL music artist “needs to shut the f**k up” and show up to court to show love to Young Thug.

“He needs to shut the f**k up because he don’t know what’s going on,” Williams said in the now-viral snippet. “You know, he’s going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever came to a court date. That’s what I want y’all to ask these godd**n rappers and these bloggers with this whole ‘snitch’ s**t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffery, to support Thug, however, you wanna name him?”