Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has announced a new class of honorary members during the sorority’s international conference in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Greek letter organization inducted 15 new members into its Alpha Omega Chapter.
The newest class includes Tatyana Ali (who played Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), motivational speaker Wanda Durant, singer Leela James, civil rights activist Dominque Sharpton, singer Angie Stone, Pennsylvania State Rep. Regina Young, engineer Patrice Banks, army veteran Jaspen “Jas” Boothe, army general Felicia Brokaw, tech specialist Caretha Coleman, community activist Andrea Hunley, author Maimah Karmo, healthcare advocate Dawn Morton-Rias, track-and-field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and community organizer Ashley Sharpton.
The new members were recognized for their “outstanding commitment to civic engagement,” as well as for upholding Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. They will work with the organization to push forward its philanthropic initiatives and promote social welfare.
“I am honored to oversee all of Zeta Phi Beta’s membership categories and am thrilled that Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract fascinating, fierce and finer women to carry out the vision of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders,” International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq. said in a press release. “The newest class of Honorary Members will advance Zeta Phi Beta’s goals as Zeta Phi Beta women everywhere work together to support our communities.”
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine 9. Founded in 1920 at Howard University, the sorority’s goal is to uplift the Black community and create positive change.
“The work of our 2024 Honorary Member Class is aligned with Zeta Phi Beta’s commitment to helping other people excel through mind, body and spirit,” International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Dr. Stacie NC Grant, said in a press release. “As the number one women’s service organization established by five extraordinary Black women, we are proud to extend membership to this group of women and I welcome them to the sisterhood on behalf of all Zeta Phi Beta members.”