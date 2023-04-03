NeeAli Scott, a 17-year-old senior student, graduated college before receiving her high school diploma at Savannah Arts Academy.
She started with a dual enrollment before studying towards an associate’s degree. Scott decided to pursue higher education at an early age to save on tuition costs.
“I really just wanted to get as much education, a college education, as I can now for free. In the state of Georgia, you get 30 credits free,” Scott told WJCL. “So that’s already half of the associate’s degree.”
The 17-year-old received her diploma last week. She was awarded an associate of science degree from Savannah State University.
Scott’s mother took to social media to congratulate her daughter on her academic achievements.
“Today my baby did her BIG one!! She’s OFFICIALLY a Savannah State University Graduate at 17 years old,” Sabriya Scott write on Instagram. “She just graduated from College before graduating from High School.”
“Big thanks to my entire village and everyone that celebrated this milestone with her,” she added.
The recent graduate is still weighing her options after high school. She would like to enroll in classes at an HBCU and ultimately become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
“I would like to work in an inner-city hospital and give back to the youth here in Savannah or wherever I may end up,” Scott told the news outlet.