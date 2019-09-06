2 Chainz has a new digital content series!

The rapper has teamed up with classic Margarita brand Grand Marnier to produce a new digital content series known as The Rouge Room. The 46-year-old artist highlights the unique qualities of the popular beverage in the new series and demonstrates how he fell in love with the drink.

“I’ve always been a margarita fan, but I found the secret ingredient that makes the classic even better: Grand Marnier,” 2 Chainz said in a press release. “I tried a Grand Marnier Quintessence margarita a few years back on my show ‘Most Expensivest’ and let me tell you that blend of cognac and orange is pure magic. It’s a whole vibe upgrade for your margarita and drink style.”