CNN anchor Abby Phillip will address Bowie State University graduates at their winter 2023 commencement, the university announced. On Thursday, Dec. 21, Phillip will speak at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex to more than 400 Bowie State graduates and their families, according to Clutch Points.

As a Bowie High School graduate, Phillip understands the impact of the university in her city, so her presence here serves as a sort of reunion. As a result of her studies, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in government from Harvard University. Upon graduation, she returned to the area and began working at Politico, which led to a reporting position at The Washington Post. At first, she covered Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and then Trump’s administration for the Post as a general assignment reporter, according to The Kojo Nnamdi Show.

Phillip is working on a book about Reverend Jesse Jackson’s 1988 race for the Democratic presidential nomination and his legacy on American politics. Phillip joined CNN in 2017 to cover the Trump Administration again as CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday. Additionally, she worked as a White House correspondent until 2019.

Her previous experience covers various aspects of politics and presidential campaigns at The Washington Post, ABC News and Politico. In addition to hosting CNN News Night, she also hosts a radio show on the network.