In the lead-up to Godwin’s resignation, anonymously sourced articles critical of her were published by outlets such as CNN, which claimed she was “in hot water” with her bosses and “skating on thinner and thinner ice.” The reporting contrasted Godwin with OConnell, who was described as a “well-liked and respected media veteran.” Prior to the announcement of Godwin’s departure from her position at ABC News, the National Association of Black Journalists issued a statement supporting Godwin. Their release condemned anonymous reporting that they saw as undermining Godwin’s authority and ignoring support that she enjoyed within ABC News. According to the statement, sources within ABC News who supported Godwin thought the opposition to her was “racially motivated” and driven by her not fitting into the “good old boy network.”

Godwin’s departure marks another instance of Black leaders and particularly Black women in positions of power coming under scrutiny and, according to some, unfair standards. Time will tell how ABC and Disney handle her departure and what it means for the future of broadcast news.