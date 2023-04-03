Singer and songwriter Adele gave her family a shoutout while performing one of her Las Vegas residency shows last week. She paused the show to congratulate a member of her extended family for graduating college over the weekend.
“It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna,” she told the crowd. “Make sure you put this video online.”
Reonna Paul graduated from Clark Atlanta University with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. The 22-year-old is the daughter of Adele’s partner, the sports agent Rich Paul.
“How amazing is that?” Adele added. “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!
The recent graduate took to social media to share her accomplishment.
“It’s been real CAU… The jewels that I am taking away from this experience are invaluable,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “This experience has truly been a dream. In the beginning I had no direction of who I would be or where I would wanna go throughout my matriculation here. When I finally found my way.. there was no looking back. Thank you CAU for the culture, community, opportunities, and life experiences that money can’t buy. I am forever in debt to Clark Atlanta University. We made it.”
Adele and Paul have been together since 2021. Paul has three children, while Adele has a son from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki.