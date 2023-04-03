“How amazing is that?” Adele added. “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!

The recent graduate took to social media to share her accomplishment.

“It’s been real CAU… The jewels that I am taking away from this experience are invaluable,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “This experience has truly been a dream. In the beginning I had no direction of who I would be or where I would wanna go throughout my matriculation here. When I finally found my way.. there was no looking back. Thank you CAU for the culture, community, opportunities, and life experiences that money can’t buy. I am forever in debt to Clark Atlanta University. We made it.”