Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are feeling very artsy! According to Hypebeast, the power couple is sharing their robust art collection at the Brooklyn Museum in February.

The exhibit, titled Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, is the first time the Dean household’s acquired art will be available for public viewing, OkayAfrica reported. The collection features work from prominent and up-and-coming Black artists.

“‘Giants’ refers to several aspects of the Dean Collection: the renown of legendary artists, the impact of canon-expanding contemporary artists, and the monumental works by such creators as Derrick Adams, Arthur Jafa, and Meleko Mokgosi,” a statement on the museum’s website reads. “Immense pieces—including the largest ever by Mokgosi—are paired with standouts such as Parks’s seminal photographs, Wiley’s revolutionary portraits, and Esther Mahlangu’s globe-bridging canvases.”

The statement also noted that the show will examine the “links and legacies” of the Black Diaspora and inspire “giant conversations” about the world on display.

The exhibit will take over the museum’s first floor and include work from 40 Black artists, such as pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kwame Brathwaite.

“Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been among the most vocal advocates for Black creatives to support Black artists through their collecting, advocacy, and partnerships,” Anne Pasternak, Brooklyn Museum director, said, according to an Instagram post by @artsy.

Back in 2018, Beatz discussed the intention behind their collection.

“The collection started not just because we’re art lovers, but also because there’s not enough people of color collecting artists of color,” the producer said in a 2018 interview with Cultured. “We don’t own enough of our culture. So we want to lead the pack in owning our own culture and owning our own narrative instead of waiting for someone who’s not part of the culture to tell our story for us.”

Giants opens on Feb. 10 and runs until July 7.