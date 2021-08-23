Historically Black sororities have partnered with Black and women-owned businesses on Germantown Avenue to participate in “Black Dollar Days.”

On Monday, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a shopping event to promote Black and women-owned businesses in Philadelphia. One local member of the AKA sorority who attended the event proudly shared her latest purchase.

“I stopped at Between Friends, and I bought a beautiful silk jacket to wear that could be worn for evening or daytime,” Dr. Jones said, the Philadelphia Tribune reported. “I also bought beautiful shoes from Jonesy’s. They have these great leather sandals, and nowadays, to find something leather, real leather, is a challenge.”

Additionally, Jones supported TC Unlimited and Foliage. Having a chance to shop at Black and women-owned businesses felt empowering to Jones, vice president of development at the foundation.

“There was a period of time when women didn’t own businesses. And to think that there are women of all hues but particularly Black women that own businesses,” Jones told the publication. “So to be able to support them and in their venture as businesswomen is powerful.”

In addition to funding scholarships and mentoring programs, a portion of the proceeds from sales will contribute to Rho Theta Omega Chapter’s nonprofit arm. Several Black-owned businesses participated in the event, including Between Friends Boutique, Foliage, Home Works, Jonesy’s Accessories, TC Unlimited, J. McLaughlin, Threadwell and Windfall.

The foundation is a nonprofit and charitable entity with a mission to make an educational and cultural difference in the Greater Philadelphia community.

“We are grateful to these women business owners and their generosity,” Tracey McLaughlin, president of the foundation, said in a news release.