Alpha Phi Alpha had successfully sued the state. Today, they allege that the new maps did not fix the issue. Republicans remain at a 9-5 majority in Georgia’s U.S. House delegation and have control of the General Assembly.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones set a hearing on Dec. 20 in order to discuss the newly drawn district lines. If he rules that the maps continue to exclude Black voters, an expert may be appointed to redraw the maps again. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court could have the final say.

Georgia election officials have indicated that districts should be finalized in January in anticipation of the 2024 general election in November of next year.