Milli Vanilli’s quick rise to fame ended abruptly when it was revealed that they weren’t the authentic voices behind their top-charting hits. The idea to deceive the public wasn’t theirs; it came from German producer Frank Farian and his partner, Ingrid “Milli” Segieth. Blame it on the Fame: Milli Vanilli delves into their story, showing how their success brought unforeseen consequences.

Seales, 42, exclusively spoke to Blavity about the new podcast series and her motivation to unveil the truth about Pilatus and Morvan’s story.