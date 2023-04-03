Through this compelling narrative, Alford offers readers a window into her personal life, sharing her experiences as the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and an African American father born and raised in Syracuse, New York. She also navigates the complexities of identity, class, race and success in her pursuit of the American dream. Alford’s memoir delves deep into the intersectionality of Black America and the Afro-Latin Diaspora by influencing a greater understanding of cultural diversity and heritage from her perspective.

“I always knew I wanted to write a book but becoming a journalist just kind of made it more urgent,” Alford, 37, told Blavity. “I think the time right now is perfect because there are just so many moments where we need to explain to people how Afro-Latinos exist, why our experience is often a unique one, but also how much we have in common with the rest of the Black diaspora.”