A media powerhouse is digging deep and exploring interconnected cultures in her new book.
Natasha S. Alford, an award-winning journalist and vice president of digital content at The Grio, has transitioned into authorship with the release of her memoir, American Negra. Renowned for her incisive analysis and captivating storytelling, she has established herself as a notable figure in media, advocating for racial equity, educational reform and the empowerment of Black and Latino communities. In her book, she shares her personal journey and perspective, offering insights into her experiences and defining success on her own terms.
Through this compelling narrative, Alford offers readers a window into her personal life, sharing her experiences as the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and an African American father born and raised in Syracuse, New York. She also navigates the complexities of identity, class, race and success in her pursuit of the American dream. Alford’s memoir delves deep into the intersectionality of Black America and the Afro-Latin Diaspora by influencing a greater understanding of cultural diversity and heritage from her perspective.
“I always knew I wanted to write a book but becoming a journalist just kind of made it more urgent,” Alford, 37, told Blavity. “I think the time right now is perfect because there are just so many moments where we need to explain to people how Afro-Latinos exist, why our experience is often a unique one, but also how much we have in common with the rest of the Black diaspora.”
In the early chapters of American Negra, Alford candidly explores the challenges she encountered while growing up in a multiethnic home. She often traveled with her mother to Puerto Rico to visit her loved ones, only to feel like an outsider for being the darkest person in her family.
Similar to many Latinos in the U.S. who cannot speak Spanish, Alford recounted her journey of grappling with feelings of guilt over her inability to speak Spanish fluently. Yet, she discovered comfort and belonging within the African American community in her beloved hometown.
Alford encountered varying viewpoints regarding her hair within both the African American and Latino communities. While African American hair salons praised her tresses as “good hair,” she often faced ridicule as an Afro-Latina whose hair was labeled as “bad hair” or pelo malo. Despite these challenges, she eventually learned to embrace and celebrate her natural crown and physical features, finding empowerment in her distinctive heritage.
Alford graduated from Nottingham High School, an underfunded public school in the Syracuse City School District. However, it wasn’t until she attended Harvard University that she grappled with not only the prevailing privilege and status on campus but also embarked on a journey of self-discovery, exploring her roots and identity. After nearly two years at the Ivy League institution, Alford went on a five-week study-abroad program in the Dominican Republic.
During this time, she dedicated herself to academic pursuits and underwent a profound shift in perspective on Afro-Latinidad, leading to a newfound understanding and appreciation of her Latin roots. Over the years, Alford’s experiences inspired her to explore further into issues of racism, colorism and what it means to be Black, particularly in Puerto Rico. This led to the creation of her 2020 Pulitzer Center-based documentary, Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico, where she aimed to shed light on these pressing societal issues.
Throughout the book, Alford discussed the intricacies of self-discovery while exploring the nuances of race, ethnicity and nationality. As someone of Puerto Rican and African American descent, she talked about the intersectionality of both cultures and how they have “historically” depended on each other despite decades of negativity directed at the groups.
“I wanted people to see the ways in which African Americans and Puerto Ricans actually work together historically, as much as we think of these as two separate groups,” Alford explained. “When you look at the history of New York City, these two groups were in the trenches together, they were fighting for labor rights. They were participating in groups like the Black Panthers and the Young Lords.”
While acknowledging that both African American and Puerto Rican communities face similar challenges, Alford emphasized that there exists a wealth of untold history surrounding these cultures that many people are still unaware of.
“This is what American Negra seeks to do is to make that history visible and to say that there are lessons today in looking at the past to see the ways in which we’ve really found our strength together,” Alford shared with Blavity.
“And so how could you ignore this intersection of identity? You know what it means to really learn lessons from Latinos and African Americans to groups which have often been marginalized in American history. So there’s so much beauty in this intersection and it’s been really, really rewarding to see people seeing the value in it,” she added.
Recognizing the importance of intersecting identities, Alford also shared with her readers the message that it’s never too late to pursue career changes, chase after one’s dreams and discover selfhood. In her late twenties to early thirties, Alford held several roles, including a position at an investment firm, as a middle school teacher and as an employee at a publication education nonprofit. However, it was her first media job at The Grio that sparked Alford’s determination to make a meaningful impact and revolutionize the media landscape as a journalist.
“I had to go against quite a few people who advised me to not work in Black media or who said that I needed to be somewhere else,” Alford said, adding she was told to work “somewhere more quote-unquote mainstream.” But according to Alford, Black-owned media companies are conventional and “set the tone” for others to follow.
In addition to her multifaceted roles, Alford currently serves as a CNN political analyst and is concurrently pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at Princeton University. She is also engaged and has a 3-year-old son.
After devoting several years to memoir writing classes at Gotham Writers in New York City, Alford expressed that the process of writing her book was challenging, yet she remained steadfast in her desire to one day share her story. She aspires for readers to feel inspired to transform their own lives and embrace fearlessness in the pursuit of happiness.
“I hope that as people go through the chapters, they see the power that they already have to change their circumstances,” Alford said. “You will see me taking risks throughout this book, you will see me changing, you’ll see me growing up. In many ways, having to go against the advice that I’m getting but it ultimately pays off. I hope the book is a testimony that when you do listen to your own voice and you do take your own path, there’s a reward that really is priceless.”
American Negra is available for purchase on Amazon and through other online retailers.