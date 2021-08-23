

The Las Vegas Aces selected Jackson State center Angel Jackson in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She was their 36th overall pick in the third round. This is the second time Tomekia Reed’s program is producing draft players.

“I’m extremely excited for Angel. She has always reminded me of a pro athlete with her ability to score from the outside, being 6’6. I totally believe she will have an amazing career at the next level,” Coach Tomekia Reed told HBCU Legends. “She has great abilities in protecting the basket as a shot blocker, she runs the floor well, and she has done an amazing job playing against P5 opponents.”

There is no doubt that Jackson is an outstanding defender. After transferring from USC to JSU in 2022, the 6-foot-6 center made 26 starts in 31 games that season.

“She’s versatile, being able to play facing the basket and playing with her back to the basket. She’s a true pro. I’m excited for her and this opportunity. She’s another great representation for our HBCU community and for Jackson State,” Reed added.

While playing for the Tigers, Jackson averaged 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. She won SWAC Defensive Player of the Year twice as a student at USC. This past season, Jackson was chosen for the All-SWAC First Team, according to HBCU Sports.

Her defensive excellence highlighted the Jackson State SWAC tournament championship run this season. She averaged 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game.

She will be the first HBCU player in a regular-season WNBA game since Andrea Gardner represented the Washington Mystics in 2008.