The Chicago Sky selected Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick and Reese with the No. 7 overall pick during the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday evening.

“I’ve known her since high school, and we battle,” Reese said during a news conference. “And now being teammates is going to be amazing. I actually talked to her earlier, was congratulating her. I know she just came off an amazing run, an amazing college career, so I’m looking forward to playing with her in practice. And then in games, just bouncing off each other. So I’m excited.”