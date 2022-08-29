The Chicago Sky rookie was chosen by the fashion firm to be the face of the brand’s new Long Inseams Denim collection. On May 9, the campaign’s rollout made its worldwide debut and Reese also shared the new business collab via Instagram and X with a caption that read, “CHI BARBIE for @goodamerican 💋Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller — these jeans are for you!”