The deals keep rolling in for Angel Reese following the 2024 WBNA draft. The 22-year-old athlete has secured a partnership with Good American, a denim-first brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian.
The Chicago Sky rookie was chosen by the fashion firm to be the face of the brand’s new Long Inseams Denim collection. On May 9, the campaign’s rollout made its worldwide debut and Reese also shared the new business collab via Instagram and X with a caption that read, “CHI BARBIE for @goodamerican 💋Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller — these jeans are for you!”
The jeans were designed with 33″-37″ inseams to ensure a quality fit, which is a game-changer for taller women like Reese, who sometimes struggle to find long enough jeans.
This Good American collaboration follows Reese’s sneaker signature shoe deal with Reebok in October 2023. In addition, she’s locked in 16 other endorsement deals with organizations like Sports Illustrated, Calvin Klein, Outback Steakhouse, ZOA Energy, Amazon, Starry, PlayStation, Mielle Organics and JanSport, according to Women’s Health. The magazine also reported that the basketball star raked in a whopping $1.7 million from all her brand partnership deals from 2022 to 2023.
Earlier this week, Reese attended the Met Gala for the first time. She rocked a stunning, mint-green Marco Capaldo gown, which consisted of a plunging neckline and feather details. She kept her hair simple with a sleek ponytail. Ahead of the highly anticipated charity event, she spoke with WWD about her debut.
“I’m just excited to see everyone’s outfits. Everyone looks amazing in here,” Reese told the fashion-driven outlet. “Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing.”
She added, “I feel beautiful and I feel sexy.”